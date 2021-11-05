Petrol and Diesel Prices Drop: What’s the New Rate in Different States?
Check out the new prices of petrol and diesel in different states across India.
Following the Centre cutting down excise duties on Diwali eve, several states and Union territories further announced a reduction of the Value Added Tax (VAT).
The Ministry of Finance said that the excise duty on petrol will be reduced by Rs 5, while the excise duty on diesel will be reduced by Rs 10.
This has been the first cut in Central excise duties in over three years.
Here's a list of states and Union Territories (UTs) that have reduced the fuel prices.
Bihar
The Bihar government has reduced VAT on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre, Business Standard reported.
The petrol price in Bihar came down to Rs 105 from Rs 113, while diesel is at Rs 91.09 per litre.
Haryana
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced a Rs 12 reduction of VAT on petrol and diesel.
Petrol stands at Rs 95.30 per litre as against 98.6, and diesel is at Rs 87.27 per litre, as per The Economic Times data.
Gujarat
The VAT was reduced by Rs 7 per litre on both petrol and diesel by the Gujarat government. Petrol is Rs 95.01 per litre as compared to Rs 106, and diesel is Rs 89.00 per litre, as per NDTV.
Mizoram
Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga announced a reduction of Rs 7 per litre on both petrol and diesel. Petrol price came to Rs 94.26 from Rs 107 earlier. Diesel is at Rs 79.33.
Karnataka
In Karnataka, VAT was reduced by Rs 7 per litre on petrol and diesel by the state government. The price of petrol is at Rs 100.14 as compared to Rs 113.09 previously. Diesel is priced at Rs 84.60.
Odisha
Orissa government reduced VAT by Rs 3 per litre on petrol and diesel. Price of petrol is at Rs 104.91 in comparison to Rs 108.9 in October. Diesel is at Rs 94.51.
Arunachal Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu cut VAT on petrol and diesel by Rs 5.5 percent. Price of petrol is Rs 99.4 as compared Rs 104. Diesal is priced at Rs 86.44 per litre.
Madhya Pradesh
In Madhya Pradesh, VAT will be reduced by four percent. The cess on petrol and diesel will be cut by Rs 1.50. Hence, the price of petrol and diesel will come down to Rs 106.86 and Rs 90.95 respectively.
Nagaland
The Nagaland government brought down VAT by Rs 7 per litre for both petrol and diesel. Petrol is at Rs 96, in comparison to Rs 108 previously. Diesel is at Rs 83.68 now.
Chandigarh
Chandigarh announced a reduction of Rs 7 per litre on both petrol and diesel. Petrol came down to Rs 94.23 per litre from Rs 105. Diesel is at Rs 80 per litre.
Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that VAT will be reduced by Rs 2 on petrol and Rs 4.60 on diesel. Petrol is priced at Rs 94.47, which was Rs 106 before. Diesel is Rs 79.36.
Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir government reduced VAT by Rs 7 per litre on both petrol and diesel. As per a government notification, VAT will now be imposed at 24 percent on petrol and 16 percent on diesel. Petrol is Rs 99.42 per litre as compared to Rs 112. Diesel is at Rs 83.16.
Puducherry
AINRC-led government announced a reduction of Rs 7 per litre on petrol and diesel. Petrol came down to Rs 94 from Rs 107 earlier and diesel is at Rs 83, as per NDTV data.
(With inputs from Livemint, NDTV, Economic Times, and Business Standard)
