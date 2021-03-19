Ashoka Univ Profs Exit: Who Are the Founding Members of Varsity?

The resignation of political scientist Pratap Bhanu Mehta and former Chief Economic Advisor Arvindar Subramanian from their posts as professors at Ashoka University has plunged the young university into a spiralling controversy and an image crisis.

Academics and scholars have slammed the exit of two of the most high-profile members of the faculty as “spineless” and “intolerant” act on the part of the University’s trustees and management.

Political scientist Pratap Bhanu Mehta, who tendered his resignation as professor at Ashoka University on Tuesday, 16 March, said that he was doing so after it was made abundantly clear to him that his association with the institution “may be considered a political liability”.

Mehta, in his letter, said that his public writing is perceived to carry risks for the university.

Eonomist Arvind Subramanian also resigned from Ashoka University as a professor, two days after Mehta stepped down from his post.