Cops Allegedly Rough Up Photojournalist at CAA Protest in Mumbai

Ashish Raje, a senior photojournalist with a city tabloid was allegedly beaten up by the police at an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest in Mumbai on Thursday, 6 February.

Raje, who is also a joint secretary of the Mumbai Press Club, was covering ‘Mumbai Bagh,’ a sit-in protest on the lines of Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, by women in Nagpada area.

The protest has been going on for the last 12 days.