ASAT, Dhanush, Vande Mataram: Firsts at This Year’s Republic Day

Bringing in a change in tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay homage to India’s fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial.

Till now, the ceremony was conducted at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate. Inaugrated in February 2019, the National War Memorial has been announced as the site for the guard of honour at all events of national importance, and has a new Amar Jawan Jyoti in the complex.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat, will be present at the laying of the ceremonial wreath at the memorial. On 1 January 2020, he had been appointed India’s first ever CDS, to coordinate the functions of the Indian Army, the Navy and the Air Force.