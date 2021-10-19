‘Nine Soldiers Have Died. Will You Play T20?’: Owaisi Asks PM After J&K Killings
Owaisi sought for the India-Pakistan T20 match to be cancelled, referring to the recent militant attacks in J&K.
While speaking on the recent militant attacks in Kashmir, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday, 18 October, lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called out the BJP-led Centre's failure in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).
Referring to the death of Army personnel in J&K, who were killed in different operations against militants, Owaisi questioned the PM saying, "Nine of our soldiers died in J-K, and India will be playing T20 match with Pakistan on 24 October?", news agency ANI reported.
"Our soldiers have died. Will you play T20? Pakistan is playing 20-20 in Kashmir every day with the lives of the people of India," he added.
Owaisi sought for the upcoming India-Pakistan T20 match to be cancelled, stating that Indian soldiers are losing their lives over due to the militant strikes.
While adressing a gathering in Hyderabad, Owaisi also said that PM Modi never spoke about two things, the fuel price hike and China occupying Ladakh territory which poses a threat on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
Owaisi was quoted as saying, "PM Modi is afraid of speaking on China. When Pakistan attacked Pulwama, PM Modi said ‘ghar me ghuske marenge’ . Now China is sitting in our backyard and he is doing nothing", ANI reported.
Owaisi added that PM Modi is the first to comment when it comes to Pakistan but is 'afraid' towards China.
Earlier, Owaisi had also questioned PM Modi's silence over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh.
(With inputs from ANI)
