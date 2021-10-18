As Poonch Search Operation Completes a Week, 3 Locals Detained By J&K Police

"The presence of terrorists in the forest area connecting Poonch and Rajouri was observed two-and-a-half months ago and accordingly tactical operations were launched to track them down," Deputy Inspector General of Police, Rajouri-Poonch range, Vivek Gupta was quoted as saying by PTI on Saturday.

"A joint security grid was tracking different groups of terrorists but sometimes operations take time depending on the topography of the area. Contact with the terrorists was established thrice this week based on intelligence inputs," he added.

The entire forest area extending from Mendhar to Thanamandi remains cordonned, while a search operation has been underway for a week in order to neutralise the terrorists, PTI reported, citing officials.