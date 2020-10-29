Contrary to Claims, NCRB Data Shows Rise in Bihar Crime Rate

With the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections in full swing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 28 October, addressed a rally in Darbhanga and called out the previous government in the state for its lawlessness.

He stated, “Keep their track record in mind. These are the ones under whose rule, crime was so prevalent that people found it difficult to live.”

Nitish Kumar has been in power in Bihar for the past 15 years, stepping down for only a year in 2014. Before that, Lalu Prasad Yadav was in power in 1990 with the Janata Dal, followed by a stint by his wife Rabri Devi with Rashtriya Janata Dal till 2005.