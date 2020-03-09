As Markets Fall Over Coronavirus Fears, Here Are the Top 10 Losers

Market benchmark Sensex plummeted over 1,941 points on Monday, 9 March, wiping off investor wealth worth around Rs 7 lakh crore, following global market meltdown triggered by rapidly-spreading coronavirus and free fall in oil prices.

The almost 5-year low was caused by an all-out price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. The breakdown of talks, aimed at cutting output after coronavirus hurt demand and is likely to have major political and economic consequences.

After sinking over 2,467 points during the day, the 30-share index settled 1,941.67 points or 5.17 percent lower at 35,634.95.

The NSE Nifty 50 index too fell 4.97 percent to close at 10,443. This was also the worst fall for the index since 24 August 2015. The 50-stock benchmark ended at its lowest level since 1 November 2018. Only four out of the 50 Nifty stocks ended with gains.