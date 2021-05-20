As COVID-19 Cases Spike in Goa, Fully Vaccinated Remain Below 10%

Even as the state is grappling with the second wave, vaccination drives in Goa is yet to pick up pace, starting with healthcare workers.

Dr Lenny Da Costa, a resident geriatrics and functional medicine expert in Goa, said that vaccine hesitancy existed even before the second wave began.

The numbers speak for themselves when we talk about vaccine hesitancy, even among healthcare workers. Although about 18,000 healthcare workers had registered on the portal, only 10,405 were vaccinated till mid-February.

“When even doctors and health staff who have more knowledge about the vaccine are reluctant to get the jab, I’m not at all surprised that others are hesitant to come forward. Vaccination among HCWs itself is about 52 percent so far,” reported The Times of India, quoting a healthcare worker in a report dated 17 February.