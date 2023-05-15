'Witness KP Gosavi Asked for Rs 25 Cr From SRK's Family': CBI on Aryan Khan Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alleged that KP Gosavi, an independent witness, tried to extort Rs 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan's family in relation to the drugs-on-cruise case of October 2021, which involved arrest of Khan's son Aryan Khan.

An FIR filed by CBI against former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede and others, made public on Monday, 15 May, alleged that independent witness KP Gosavi and Prabhakar Sail (now deceased) were involved by the NCB in the Cordelia cruise ship drug raid on 2 October 2021, on the directions of Wankhede, reported news agency PTI.