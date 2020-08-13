Arvind Panagariya on How to Politically Manage Ties With China
This is part of a 24-hour event on 15 Aug, which aims to take discourse on India’s development to the global stage.
After the resounding success its inaugural event ‘Charcha 2020’ in May 2020, The/Nudge Forum (global edition), in partnership with The Rockefeller Foundation and Skoll Foundation, and The Quint as its exclusive media partner, is bringing together all stakeholders for India’s development from the government, the markets, and civil society.
This Independence Day, in a never-done-before, 24 hours format, the event will engage world leaders and all stakeholders globally will participate – speak, listen, engage, network and more – to discuss India’s development, journey so far, and our way forward.
At 1:15 pm IST, a plenary on ‘Free Trade, Geo-Political Trends and a Blueprint for Economic Prosperity’ will be presided over by Dr Arvind Panagariya, Professor of Indian Political Economy at Columbia University.
The session will address topics around international trade policy including tariffs, participation in global trade blocs like the RCEP, the need to politically and strategically manage relationships with China, and the opportunity to attract FDI and accelerate the growth of a better paid formal sector in India.
Dr Panagariya will also share his thoughts on:
- Significant geopolitical trends that could impact India
- The government’s role, including the size and shape of the economic stimulus, the need to focus on strengthening public services like healthcare infrastructure, and the urgent need to get the financial sector back on its feet
- COVID-related lockdown and impact, expectations on economic recovery, and recommendations to restart and return the economy to a growth path
- What it will take for India to achieve its Sustainable Development Goals
