CM-Elect Kejriwal to Take Oath on 16 Feb at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan
Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, after his party's massive victory in Delhi Assembly polls on Tuesday, 11 February, will take oath as the chief minister on Sunday, 16 February at the Ramlila Maidan in the national capital.
The oath-taking also holds significance as it is being organised at the Ramlila Maidan, the place where he started his anti-corruption movement with Anna Hazare a few years back.
Kejriwal took oath at the same venue the previous two times as well.
It is not clear yet who all the invitees will be at the Delhi CM-designate's oath taking.
The Aam Aadmi Party, for the second consecutive time, swept the Delhi Assembly, winning 62 seats out of the 70-member Assembly, leaving behind the BJP, that managed to bag only eight seats, up from its count of three in the previous state elections.
(With inputs from PTI)