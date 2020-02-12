CM-Elect Kejriwal to Take Oath on 16 Feb at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan

Kejriwal took oath at the same venue the previous two times as well.

It is not clear yet who all the invitees will be at the Delhi CM-designate's oath taking.

The Aam Aadmi Party, for the second consecutive time, swept the Delhi Assembly, winning 62 seats out of the 70-member Assembly, leaving behind the BJP, that managed to bag only eight seats, up from its count of three in the previous state elections.