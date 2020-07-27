Arvind Kejriwal Launches e-Portal for Delhi Job Seekers, Employers

Noting that the economy had restarted but migrant workers were yet to return to Delhi for work, Kejriwal reportedly said:

“Today, construction work has started but workers are missing, employees who lost their jobs are not being able to find new ones. Similarly, those searching for jobs can also register on this website, enlisting their experience, qualifications, and areas in which they are interested in finding work. There are many categories on the portal, I believe this will help every sector and job-seekers,” he said.