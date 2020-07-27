Arvind Kejriwal Launches e-Portal for Delhi Job Seekers, Employers
The portal, jobs.delhi.gov.in, will reportedly serve as a ‘Rozgar Bazaar’ for recruiters and job aspirants.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, 27 July, launched an e-portal, Rozgaar Bazaar, for job aspirants and recruiters, to aid businesses and individuals adversely affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Addressing the press via video conferencing, Kejriwal reportedly said it would help bring people together on a common platform: jobs.delhi.gov.in
“There are people who want jobs and there are traders, businessmen, professionals, contractors who are not getting the right person for their work. This portal will fill this gap by bringing them together on one platform,” he said.
According to labour department officials, the services of the portal would be made accessible free of cost.
Noting that the economy had restarted but migrant workers were yet to return to Delhi for work, Kejriwal reportedly said:
“Today, construction work has started but workers are missing, employees who lost their jobs are not being able to find new ones. Similarly, those searching for jobs can also register on this website, enlisting their experience, qualifications, and areas in which they are interested in finding work. There are many categories on the portal, I believe this will help every sector and job-seekers,” he said.
The Delhi government is also reportedly working on a special order to enable street vendors to resume their businesses.
Kejriwal reportedly urged businessmen, government agencies and NGOs to bring Delhi back on track, at the same time, asking migrant workers who had returned to their native places to to come back to Delhi.
The chief minister also lauded the fact that Delhi had been able to bring the pandemic situation “under control” in the national capital, without resorting to another lockdown like other states.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.