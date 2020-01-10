SC Verdict on Constitutional Validity of Kashmir Lockdown Today

The Supreme Court, on Friday, 10 January, will deliver its verdict on a batch of pleas challenging the restrictions imposed in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, that have been in place since the abrogation of Article 370 on 5 August 2019.
The judgment will be pronounced by a bench comprising Justice NV Ramana, Justice R Subhash Reddy and Justice B R Gavai, who had reserved their judgment on 27 November 2019.
- Broadband internet services were restored in 80 government hospitals and nursing homes in Kashmir on Thursday, 2 January
- The Supreme Court had also heard petitions filed by Anuradha Bhasin, Executive Editor of Kashmir Times, and few intervenors questioning restrictions in the Valley
- Internet has been shut in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370, on 5 August 2019
The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver on Friday, 10 January, its verdict on a batch of pleas including that of Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad challenging the restrictions imposed in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir following abrogation of provisions of Article 370.
A bench of Justice NV Ramana, Justice R Subhash Reddy and Justice B R Gavai had reserved the judgment on 27 November last year.
