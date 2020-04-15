Around 3,500 Jurists, Artists Slam FIR Against ‘The Wire’ Editor

The FIR also mentioned his remark questioning Adityanath’s participation in a religious ceremony at the Ramjanmabhoomi site in Ayodhya during the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The statement said that the target of this action is a factual story on the Tablighi Jamaat and its exposure to COVID-19.

“Towards the end, the impugned article merely pointed out that ‘Indian believers’ have generally been late to adopt precautions and avoid congregation, recalling UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s plans, as late as 18 March, to proceed with a religious fair at Ayodhya and his flouting of the national lockdown and social distancing norms by taking part in a religious ceremony along with others on 25 March”, the statement said.

Two FIRs were filed under various sections of the law on 1 April, one on a complaint by a resident of Ayodhya and the other on the basis of a complaint by the SHO of the Kotwali Nagar police station, Faizabad, it noted.

A plain reading of the sections invoked in the FIRs makes it clear they cannot possibly apply to the article in question, the statement said.