Bihar Gang Rape Survivor Jailed for ‘Contempt’ on Giving Statement

A 22-year-old woman, who was reportedly gangraped on 6 July, has been sent to judicial custody on charges of ‘obstructing government servants from discharging their duty’ among other charges.

According to a report in The Indian Express, it is alleged that the woman raised her voice and refused to sign on the statement, until it was read out to her. Along with the woman, who works as a cook, two other activists have also been sent to judicial custody.

The woman is lodged at the district jail in Dalsinghsarai, some 240 km away from where they were produced. A number of senior advocates, including Indira Jaising, Prashant Bhushan and others have written to the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court, recognising the need to “infuse the incident with some sensitivity” by taking the survivor’s fragile condition in mind.