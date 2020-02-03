Apna Time is Now! Desi Youth Say They’re Better Off Than Parents

Indian youth say they have it better than their parents when it comes to a secure job, access to good education, earning enough money to live well and having a successful career, according to a survey by the World Economic Forum (WEF) & IPSOS. However, India is an exception.

According to the survey, young people all over the world – especially in countries like US, Great Britain and Germany – feel that their parents' generation had better economic opportunities and led safer lives from crime and harm.