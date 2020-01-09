In Guj, Dalit Woman ‘Killed, Gangraped,’ Found Hanging From Tree

Another Nirbhaya-like case has emerged in north Gujarat where a 19-year-old Dalit woman was reportedly kidnapped, gangraped and murdered before her body was found hanging from a tree, to suggest suicide, reported The Hindu.

After the police lodged a case of kidnapping, gangrape and murder against four persons, a panel of doctors at the Ahmedabad civil hospital on Wednesday, 8 January, conducted the postmortem.

The four had allegedly kidnapped the victim, gangraped her before murdering but did not stop at that. After killing her, they hanged the body from the tree to make it look like suicide.