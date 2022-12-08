Anjar Election Result 2022 Live Updates: BJP Leading in This Gujarat Seat

Anjar Assembly Election Result 2022 Live Updates: It’s time for the results of the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022.

The BJP, Congress and AAP are battling it out in 182 seats of the Gujarat Assembly. Let’s now move on to the Anjar Assembly constituency in Gujarat, which falls under the Kachchh Lok Sabha seat.

As of right now, BJP is currently leading in Gujarat's Anjar constituency.

