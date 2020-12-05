Anil Vij Tests COVID Positive; But Questioning Covaxin is Baseless

The phase 3 trials being carried out by Bharat Biotech for Covaxin are double-blinded and randomised, where 50 percent of the subjects will receive the vaccine and 50 percent of the subjects will receive placebo, the company has said in a statement.

This means that we cannot know which participant receives what – and the same stands true for Vij. There’s an equal likelihood that he was administered a placebo instead of the Covaxin dose.

In conversation with FIT, Dr Anant Bhan, Adjunct Professor & Researcher in Bioethics at Mangaluru’s Yenepoya University, reiterated the same point, “We do not know if he was in the intervention or control group. We cannot make an inference on the vaccine efficacy just yet.”