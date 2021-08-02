Anil Deshmukh Skips ED Summons Again, Says Probe 'Neither Fair Nor Impartial'

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and his son Hrishikesh on Monday, 2 August, failed to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) once again in connection with its probe into money laundering allegations.

This is the fourth summons issued by the ED for which Deshmukh has not appeared.

According to a Hindustan Times report, in a two-page letter to the ED, Deshmukh claimed that the agency’s probe was “neither fair nor impartial” given that his plea seeking protection from “coercive action” is yet to be heard before the Supreme Court.

As per the Hindustan Times report, Deshmukh in his plea stated that “the summons have been issued solely with an aim to create a prejudice so as to either serve the media or sensationalise the matter before the (Supreme) Court by alleging purported non-compliance thereof by me."