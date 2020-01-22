Andhra Council Refers Bills on Three Capitals to Select Committee

In a setback to the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, the opposition TDP dominated Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council on Wednesday, 22 January, and decided to refer to a select committee two bills aimed at creating three capitals for the state.

After five-hour long acrimonious debate and noisy scenes over rules and procedural issues followed by pandemonium, the 58-member Upper House, where the ruling party has only nine members, resolved to refer the bills to the select committee as demanded by the Telugu Desam Party.