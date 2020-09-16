Andhra Pradesh HC Issues Gag Order on Amaravati Land Scam Case

The YSRCP alleged that the then Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government resorted to insider trading, benefiting Chandrababu Naidu, his family members and those close to them. Speaking in Parliament, the party reiterated that the information about choosing Amaravati as the location for building the new state capital was leaked by those in power and they, through their aides, purchased land in and around Amaravati at throwaway prices.

The investigations conducted so far including by a Cabinet Sub-Committee revealed that before the announcement of Amaravati as the state capital, 4,069.94 acres of land was purchased in Krishna and Guntur districts by those involved in insider trading.

(Published in an arrangement with The News Minute.)