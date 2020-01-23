Andhra Government Hires AG Mukul Rohatgi to Defend 3-Capital Move

Various groups and individuals have filed petitions against the government for imposing prohibitory orders in Amaravati villages under Section 144, implementation of Police Act 30 and the manhandling of protesters including women by the police.

Two more Public Interest Litigations (PILs) were filed in the High Court on Wednesday, 22 January, challenging the two Bills passed by the Assembly on Monday, 20 January, to pave the way for developing three capitals – Amaravati, Visakhapatnam, and Kurnool.

The government has declared that executive capital will come up in Visakhapatnam and judicial capital in Kurnool, while Amaravati will serve as the legislative capital.