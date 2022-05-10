CID Files FIR Against Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, Others

The Andhra Pradesh CID has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, former municipal administration minister Dr P Narayana, Heritage Foods Ltd, and 12 others in connection with alleged irregularities in the construction of an internal ring road in Amaravati, reported The Indian Express.

Dr Narayana was arrested on Tuesday morning, 10 May, in connection with the SSC paper leak case.

Based on a complaint from YSR Congress Party Mangalgiri MLA A Rama Krishna Reddy, the FIR was filed on 9 May.