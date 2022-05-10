CID Files FIR Against Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, Others
The FIR was filed for alleged ‘irregularities’ in the construction of the Amaravati internal ring road.
The Andhra Pradesh CID has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, former municipal administration minister Dr P Narayana, Heritage Foods Ltd, and 12 others in connection with alleged irregularities in the construction of an internal ring road in Amaravati, reported The Indian Express.
Dr Narayana was arrested on Tuesday morning, 10 May, in connection with the SSC paper leak case.
Based on a complaint from YSR Congress Party Mangalgiri MLA A Rama Krishna Reddy, the FIR was filed on 9 May.
In the FIR, Rama Krishna Reddy alleged that "certain illegal and corrupt activities were committed by highly placed government officials between 2014 and 2019 with regard (to the) design of the master plan for the AP capital and alignment of the ring road to cause wrongful gain to certain individuals."
The inquiry report was submitted on 6 May, after which the FIR was filed under Sections 120(B), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 35 (When such an act is criminal by reason of its being done with a criminal knowledge or intention), 36 (Effect caused partly by act and partly by omission), 37 (Co-operation by doing one of several acts constituting an offence), 166 (Public servant disobeying law, with intent to cause injury to any person), 167 (Public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury) and 217 (Public servant disobeying direction of law with intent to save person from punishment or property from forfeiture) of the Indian Penal Code, Section 13(2) read with 13(1) (a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.
(With inputs from the Indian Express.)
