Andhra Abolishes Legislative Council: Why This Will Help Jagan

In a major development, the ruling YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh has passed a resolution to abolish the state's Legislative Council.

The Andhra Pradesh Council of Ministers held a crucial meeting in Amaravati on Monday, 27 January, which was chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had questioned the need for the Upper House of the state Legislature last week.

The extended winter session of the Assembly will continue on Monday to possibly pass a resolution recommending the abolition of the Council. In a circular to all legislators in the state, Legislature Secretary P Balakrishnamacharyulu said that there would be a “short discussion on consequences arising after Bills passed by the Legislative Assembly” on Monday.