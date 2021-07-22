‘Anannyah was Pushed out of Hospital Twice’, Alleges Kerala Transwoman’s Father

“I have also been experiencing breathing difficulties. I had wished for a sex reassignment surgery that will give me a vagina like a woman’s... but my private part looks as if it has been cut ruthlessly with a knife. It cannot be called a vagina. It is a surgery which is conducted very neatly and cleanly in India and elsewhere. I’m standing before you as a victim of gross medical negligence,” Annanyah told in her interview.

She had also alleged that she could not pass urine properly following the surgery.

While the Health Minister of Kerala, Veena George, has ordered a probe into the death of the trans woman, Renai Medicity, in a statement, denied the allegations.