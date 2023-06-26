An Easy Guide To Check PAN-Aadhaar Link Online Status on Income Tax Portal

ADVERTISEMENT
Check your PAN-Aadhaar link status online and via SMS by following below steps.

PAN-Aadhaar Link Online Status: It is mandatory for people who are not exempted from tax to link their PAN card with Aadhaar card. The Income Tax Department of India has made it compulsory for all the PAN card holders to link their PAN and Aadhaar card before the deadline, and those who will fail to do so will have to pay a penalty.

Earlier, the last date to link PAN and Aadhaar was March-end but now the deadline has been extended to 30 June 2023. If you are someone who has not completed the process for PAN-Aadhaar linking yet, hurry up and get it done without any delay.

If you have already linked your PAN-Aadhaar and want to check the online status, follow the below status.

Easy Steps To Check PAN-Aadhaar Link Status Online

  • Go to the official website of Income Tax Portal, incometax.gov.in.

  • On the appeared home page, visit the 'Quick Links' section and click on the 'Link Aadhaar.'

  • A login page will appear on the screen.

  • Enter the PAN and Aadhaar Number followed by captcha verification.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • Now click on the direct link that reads as 'View Link Aadhaar Status.'

  • Your PAN-Aadhaar link status will be displayed on your screen.

  • If your PAN and Aadhaar card are linked, the status will show as 'linked' and if not, you will be redirected to the PAN-Aadhaar Link page.

Easy Steps To Check PAN-Aadhaar Link Via SMS

  • Open your messaging application.

  • Create a new message and follow the format as UIDPAN <12-digit Aadhaar number> <10-digit PAN number>.

  • Now send this message to 567678 or 56161.

  • You will get the PAN-Aadhaar link status on your registered mobile number.

Topics:  PAN Aadhaar link up 

