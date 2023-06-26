An Easy Guide To Check PAN-Aadhaar Link Online Status on Income Tax Portal

PAN-Aadhaar Link Online Status: It is mandatory for people who are not exempted from tax to link their PAN card with Aadhaar card. The Income Tax Department of India has made it compulsory for all the PAN card holders to link their PAN and Aadhaar card before the deadline, and those who will fail to do so will have to pay a penalty.

Earlier, the last date to link PAN and Aadhaar was March-end but now the deadline has been extended to 30 June 2023. If you are someone who has not completed the process for PAN-Aadhaar linking yet, hurry up and get it done without any delay.

If you have already linked your PAN-Aadhaar and want to check the online status, follow the below status.