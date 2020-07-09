AMU Student Sharjeel Usmani Picked Up By UP Police, Says Family
The family says the police went into Usmani’s room and took his belongings, including his laptop.
Aligarh Muslim University student and anti-CAA activist Sharjeel Usmani was picked up by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday, 8 July, his family said.
Usmani was picked from his home town in Azamgarh. His brother, who spoke to The Wire, said that five plainclothes people appeared at their doorstep and claimed to be from the crime branch. They had walked in with Usmani, who they had already arrested when he was out drinking tea.
The report claims that without showing any identification, the policemen went into Usmani’s room. “They confiscated his laptop, all his books, and a solitary set of clothes. Each of us was made to stand and be photographed, stating our relation to him,” Usmani’s brother Areeb told The Wire.
His father, Tariq Usmani said he refused to believe this was an arrest. “They did not tell us what charges were being pressed, they did not allow us to have any conversation with him,” he said.
Usmani was involved in the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in December 2019.
Azamgarh SSP PRO on the night of 8 July told The Quint, “I checked with all the police stations. We don't know who arrested Sharjeel. There is some buzz on Twitter but we have no clue.”
More details are awaited. The copy will be updated as and when we get the information.
