Opposition Misleading Farmers on Reforms: PM Modi in Kutch
At an event in Kutch, Gujarat, PM Narendra Modi addressed the farmers’ agitation happening around Delhi.
“They also wanted these reforms but they couldn’t when they were in power. But now that we have managed to do it, they are misleading farmers,” PM Modi said.
He expressed that the Opposition and several farmer bodies in the past have asked for the reforms that crores of farmers are opposing now.
“The agriculture reforms that have taken place are exactly what farmer bodies and even Opposition have been asking over the years,” PM Modi added, ANI reported.
Even as farmers from Haryana and Punjab enter their 20th day of protest against the BJP-government’s new legislations on agriculture, PM Modi assured in his address that the “Government of India is always committed to farmer welfare and we will keep assuring the farmers and addressing their concerns.”
Even after several talks with the government, the farmer unions have not ceased their agitation, citing their demand for complete revocation of the farmer laws.
(With inputs from ANI and The Indian Express)
