Amid Maharashtra Crisis, Application in SC Over Pending Plea Against Dissenters
MP Congress leader Jaya Thakur has moved an application before the Supreme Court against a previously pending plea.
i
In the backdrop of the recent political crisis in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jaya Thakur has moved an application before the Supreme Court against a previously pending plea seeking urgent directions to restrain legislators who have been disqualified from the Assembly, or have resigned, from contesting elections up to five years, Bar and Beach reported.
(This copy will be updated with more details.)
(With inputs from Bar and Bench)
