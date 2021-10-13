Amid Coal Crisis, Ministry of Power Says No Outage Due to Shortage in Delhi
The ministry showed that there was no energy deficit in the national capital between 26 September and 11 October.
Amid a coal crisis in India, the Ministry of Power on Wednesday, 13 October, said that there was no outage in Delhi on account of power shortage, as the required amount of power was supplied.
"As per the information received from Delhi discoms, there was no outage on account of power shortage, as the required amount of power was supplied to them," a statement from the ministry said.
The ministry also said that maximum demand of Delhi was 4683 MW (peak) and 101.9 MU (Energy) on 11 October.
The fact sheet released by the ministry showed that there was no energy deficit in the national capital between 26 September and 11 October. According to the data, peak power demand had also been met over the same period.
What Delhi Govt Said
The release of this data comes even as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday sounded an alarm over the fast-diminishing stock of coal in the city's power plants.
"The situation is critical and many chief ministers have written about it to the central government. We all are working together to improve the situation," Kejriwal had said.
Further, Delhi Power Minister Satyendra Jain, on Monday, urged the central government to offer relief.
"The Delhi government has an agreement with the NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation) of the Center under which they have to provide electricity to Delhi. Right now NTPC has cut the power generation of its plant by 50 percent, due to which Delhi is not getting enough power. Central Government I request you to resolve this issue as soon as possible," Jain said in a tweet.
Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) CEO Ganesh Srinivasan had earlier warned that, "Delhi might have intermittent rotational load shedding in coming days as coal shortage across the country has led to reduced power generation."
On Saturday, CM Kejriwal had said, "Delhi could face a power crisis. I am personally keeping a close watch over the situation. We are trying our best to avoid it. In the meanwhile, I wrote a letter to Hon’ble PM seeking his personal intervention."
Reports of power cuts in the northern states of Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh had surfaced this week.
