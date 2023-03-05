ADVERTISEMENT

American Airlines Passenger 'Urinates' on Co-Passenger in Flight From Delhi

A similar incident took place last year, when a man was accused of peeing on a woman in an Air India flight.

In a déjà vu incident, an American Airlines passenger allegedly urinated on his co-passenger halfway between Delhi to New York.

Details: The accused allegedly peed on a co-passenger during a flight from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport to the John F Kennedy International Airport in the US on 4 March, news agency ANI reported

  • The accused is a student in the US

  • He was heavily intoxicated, American Airlines said in its complaint

  • "We would be cancelling his travelling, his return, and future travel on our flight," the airline added

  • Legal action is being taken against him, the deputy commissioner of police (IGI Airport) reportedly said

"We have got a report from the concerned airline (American Airlines). They seem to have handled the situation professionally and have taken all appropriate actions," a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official was quoted as saying by ANI.
Flashback: On a flight from New York to Delhi in November 2022, 34-year-old Shankar Mishra allegedly unzipped his trousers and urinated on another passenger, who's in her 70s.

  • The woman approached the crew, complaining that her clothes, shoes, and bag were soaked.

  • After a two-day manhunt spanning Mumbai and Bengaluru, the Delhi Police arrested Mishra

  • Mishra was later sacked by American financial services company Wells Fargo, where he was an executive

  • On 31 January 2023, a Delhi court granted bail to Mishra conditional upon a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh

