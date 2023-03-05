American Airlines Passenger 'Urinates' on Co-Passenger in Flight From Delhi
A similar incident took place last year, when a man was accused of peeing on a woman in an Air India flight.
In a déjà vu incident, an American Airlines passenger allegedly urinated on his co-passenger halfway between Delhi to New York.
Details: The accused allegedly peed on a co-passenger during a flight from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport to the John F Kennedy International Airport in the US on 4 March, news agency ANI reported
The accused is a student in the US
He was heavily intoxicated, American Airlines said in its complaint
"We would be cancelling his travelling, his return, and future travel on our flight," the airline added
Legal action is being taken against him, the deputy commissioner of police (IGI Airport) reportedly said
"We have got a report from the concerned airline (American Airlines). They seem to have handled the situation professionally and have taken all appropriate actions," a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official was quoted as saying by ANI.
Flashback: On a flight from New York to Delhi in November 2022, 34-year-old Shankar Mishra allegedly unzipped his trousers and urinated on another passenger, who's in her 70s.
The woman approached the crew, complaining that her clothes, shoes, and bag were soaked.
After a two-day manhunt spanning Mumbai and Bengaluru, the Delhi Police arrested Mishra
Mishra was later sacked by American financial services company Wells Fargo, where he was an executive
On 31 January 2023, a Delhi court granted bail to Mishra conditional upon a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh
