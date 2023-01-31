ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Court Grants Bail to Shankar Mishra, Accused in Air India Urination Case

Mishra was arrested by the Delhi Police on 6 January.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
A Delhi court on Tuesday, 31 January, granted bail to Shankar Mishra, who was accused of urinating on an elderly woman co-passenger on an Air India flight in November 2022.

Bail conditions: Additional Sessions Judge Harjyot Singh Bhalla granted bail to Mishra on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh, reported news agency PTI.

  • The court was hearing an appeal filed by Mishra against an order of Metropolitan Magistrate that had denied him bail on 11 January.

  • The magistrate had denied bail to Mishra, saying that “the alleged act in itself is sufficient to outrage the modesty of any woman. Egregious conduct of the accused has shocked civic consciousness and needs to be deprecated.” 

The backstory: Mishra had allegedly urinated on the 70-year-old woman, while being under the influence of alcohol.

  • He was arrested in Bengaluru by the Delhi Police late on Friday night, 6 January.

  • His alleged actions came to light after the elderly woman penned a letter to the Tata Group, which was made public.  

Air India   What We Know   Shankar Mishra 

