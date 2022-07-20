ADVERTISEMENT

4 People Killed After Ambulance Crashes Into Toll Booth in Karnataka

The incident, which was caught on CCTV camera, showed the vehicle colliding with the toll booth on a wet road.

An ambulance lost control and crashed into a toll booth in Karnataka's Udupi district on Wednesday, 20 July, killing a patient, the driver, and two attendants who were inside the vehicle.

The incident took place at the Shiroor toll plaza. Several people, including toll officials, are said to have sustained injuries.

The incident, which was caught on CCTV camera, showed the vehicle colliding with the toll booth on a wet road.

The ambulance was on its way from Honnavar to Kundapura with the patient on board, news agency PTI reported.

In the camera footage, some men, who seem to be security officials, are seen trying to remove plastic barricades as the ambulance draws closer.

While they are successful in removing two barricades, the third gets pulled out only halfway.

In the meantime, the ambulance skids on the slippery road and crashes into the toll booth.

(With inputs from PTI.)

Edited By :Ahamad Fuwad
