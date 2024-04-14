Ambedkar Jayanti 2024: Date, History, Significance, Quotes & Posters

Dr Ambedkar belonged to the Mahar caste that is considered untouchable in Hinduism. He later converted to Buddhism on 14 October 1956, in Nagpur along with 500,000 supporters, after studying the religion for years. He is known for his great influence in eradicating the social scourge of untouchability in India and also for leading a crusade for the upliftment and empowerment of Dalits in the country since he believed that Dalits can never get their rights within Hinduism.

Dr Ambedkar belonged to the Mahar caste before converting to Buddhism because of which he witnessed economic and social discrimination and most of these painful experiences that honed Babasaheb’s life have been penned down by him in his autobiographical book ‘Waiting For A Visa’. Dr BR Ambedkar dedicated most of his life to empowering and voicing concerns for the downtrodden.