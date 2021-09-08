Ambani Bomb Scare Case: NIA Charge Sheet Reveals Motive Behind Waze's Plans

A 10,000 page charge sheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the Antilia bomb scare case has made some explosive revelations and answered several questions regarding Mumbai 'supercop' Sachin Waze's motives and plans of planting an explosives-laden car outside businessman Mukesh Ambani's house.

According to the charge sheet, accessed by The Indian Express, two motives have been revealed – Waze wanting to reclaim his clout as a 'supercop' and to make monetary gains from the conspiracy.

The charge sheet also says that Waze had returned to the vehicle two hours after parking it because he believed to have forgotten his police ID in it.

Here are other highlights of the charge sheet filed by the NIA: