‘Scapegoated’: Param Bir Moves SC, Demands CBI Probe Against HM

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Monday, 22 March, filed a petition before the Supreme Court about his transfer to Home Guard Department by the Maharashtra government and demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged malpractices by state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Singh also claimed that he had brought Deshmukh’s alleged malpractices to the notice of several senior leaders of the Maharashtra government, including Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.