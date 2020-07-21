Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases, Amarnath Yatra in J&K Cancelled
The cancellation comes amid rising coronavirus cases across the country
The Amarnath Yatra of this year has been cancelled, the Raj Bhawan in Jammu and Kashmir announced on Tuesday, 21 July.
"Based upon the circumstances, the (Shri Amarnathji Shrine) Board decided with a heavy heart that it is not advisable to hold and conduct this year’s Shri Amarnathji Yatra and expressed its regret to announce the cancellation of Yatra 2020. The Board is aware of and respects the sentiments of millions of devotees and to keep the religious sentiments alive, the Board shall continue the live telecast/virtual darshan of the morning and evening aarti. Further, the traditional rituals shall be carried out as per past practice," Raj Bhawan said, in its statement.
J&K Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu, who is also the chairperson of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, on Tuesday, held the 39th board meeting to discuss the conduct of the Amarnath Yatra, with the other members participating through video conferencing.
The cancellation comes amid rising coronavirus cases across the country, with the tally having touched 11.5 lakh and the death toll standing at 28,084 as of Tuesday.
In Jammu and Kashmir, as many as 14,650 COVID-19 cases have been recorded so far, with the death toll standing at 254, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
