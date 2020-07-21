Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases, Amarnath Yatra in J&K Cancelled

J&K Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu, who is also the chairperson of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, on Tuesday, held the 39th board meeting to discuss the conduct of the Amarnath Yatra, with the other members participating through video conferencing.

The cancellation comes amid rising coronavirus cases across the country, with the tally having touched 11.5 lakh and the death toll standing at 28,084 as of Tuesday.

In Jammu and Kashmir, as many as 14,650 COVID-19 cases have been recorded so far, with the death toll standing at 254, according to the Union Health Ministry data.