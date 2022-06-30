Amarnath Yatra Begins As 2,750 Pilgrims Leave Nunwan Base Camp for Cave Shrine
The journey, carried out on foot, takes three days with night halts at Panchtarni and Sheshnag along the route.
The annual Amarnath Yatra began on Thursday, 30 June, as a batch of about 2,750 pilgrims left base camp for the cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas.
The pilgrimage was flagged off by Deputy Commissioner Piyush Singla at the Nunwan base camp in the Anantnag district's Pahalgam.
The journey, predominantly carried out on foot, takes three days with night halts at Panchtarni and Sheshnag along the route.
All arrangements have been made to ensure smooth conduct of the 43-day pilgrimage, Singla said.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of 4,890 pilgrims from the Jammu base camp on Wednesday.
The Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) also created a provision for online 'darshan' of the naturally formed ice lingam, officials said.
They said that this year’s pilgrimage is expected to see higher-than-usual attendance as it is being held after a gap of three years.
In 2019, the Yatra was cancelled midway ahead of the Centre abrogating Article 370 of the Constitution, and the pilgrimage did not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A senior army officer recently said the threat perception to the pilgrimage was greater this year.
A large number of security personnel have also been deployed for the pilgrimage with security along the Baltal and Pahalgam routes being beefed up. Officials said that new security pickets have been set up to ensure that subversive elements do not succeed in disrupting the pilgrimage.
Moreover, drone surveillance and RFID chips are also a part of the three-tier security arrangements for pilgrims.
Security personnel have been posted on the peaks leading to the holy cave shrine, the officials said, adding that round-the-clock vigil is being maintained along the routes.
The pilgrimage will culminate on August 11, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan.
(With inputs from PTI)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.