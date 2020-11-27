Amarinder Singh Urges Centre to Respond to Farmers’ Demands

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday, 27 November, took to Twitter to urge the Central government to begin talks with the farmer Union leaders to defuse the tense situation at the Delhi border.

While the police clamped down on protesters in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to stop them marching to Delhi, the Punjab CM asked the Centre “to show statesmanship and accept the farmers' demand for assured MSP (minimum support price), which is the basic right of every farmer.”