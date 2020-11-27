Heavy Police Deployment, Tear Gas at Borders as Farmers Near Delhi

Defying barricades, water cannons and teargas, thousands of Punjab farmers marched closer to the national capital on Friday, 27 November. The Delhi Police reportedly closed off the Tikri border that leads from Delhi to Bahadurgarh on Friday morning to stop protesters from entering the city.

This comes a day after the Delhi Police closed off the Singhu border connecting Narela and adjoining Delhi areas with Sonepat, with barricades, tear gas and water cannons.

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday afternoon urged the Centre to immediately initiate talks with Kisan Unions to defuse the tense situation at the Delhi borders, ANI reported. “The voice of farmers cannot be muzzled indefinitely,” the CM tweeted.