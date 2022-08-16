Alwar Mob Lynching: Over 20 People Accuse Man of Thievery, Beat Him to Death
A case of mob lynching has surfaced in Rajasthan’s Alwar district in Govindgarh police station area’s Rambas village where a 45-year-old man on his way home was mistaken to be a thief and was brutally thrashed by 20 to 25 people.
The victim, Chiranjilal, who was beaten on 14 August, died during treatment on Monday. Angry over the death, his relatives and villagers blocked the main roads at 7 am on Tuesday, affecting traffic.
Markets in the town were also closed. The roads were cleared later only after the administration assured the kin that the proposal for compensation will be sent to the government.
What Had Happened?
According to the police, the deceased had gone to defecate in the field near his house around 5 am on Sunday. During this time, 20-25 people came riding in a Scorpio, and other vehicles, and beat up the victim in the field itself. Hearing the screams, several people ran to the field and found Chiranjilal lying there.
Meanwhile, the accused did not run from the spot and accused Chiranjilal of stealing a tractor. Later, police reached the spot and sent Chiranjilal to the hospital, where he died on Monday.
Chiranjilal's son, Yogesh, claimed that instead of taking swift action, the police kept waiting for a First Information Report (FIR) to be filed against the culprits.
The deceased was the sole breadwinner in the family of 11 members and used to make a living by selling vegetables.
Alwar Superintendent of Police (SP), Tejaswani Gautam, said that Yogesh filed a case of assault against 15 to 20 people on Monday, including the tractor owner Vikram Khan.
Police have registered a case under sections 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in the prosecution of common object), 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and given the investigation to Govindgarh police station.
Seven accused have been arrested in the case so far.
