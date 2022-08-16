Alwar Mob Lynching: Over 20 People Accuse Man of Thievery, Beat Him to Death

A case of mob lynching has surfaced in Rajasthan’s Alwar district in Govindgarh police station area’s Rambas village where a 45-year-old man on his way home was mistaken to be a thief and was brutally thrashed by 20 to 25 people.

The victim, Chiranjilal, who was beaten on 14 August, died during treatment on Monday. Angry over the death, his relatives and villagers blocked the main roads at 7 am on Tuesday, affecting traffic.

Markets in the town were also closed. The roads were cleared later only after the administration assured the kin that the proposal for compensation will be sent to the government.