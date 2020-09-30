Muslim Personal Law Board to Challenge Babri Masjid Verdict in HC 

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) said that it will appeal against the special CBI court’s verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case by the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court.

AIMPLB Secretary Zafaryab Jilani said that the judgment pronounced on Wednesday, 30 September, by the special CBI court in the case was wrong and confirmed that the board will be filing an appeal to The Quint.