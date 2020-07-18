All About Roshni Nadar, India’s First Woman to Head Listed IT Firm

According to PTI, Roshni had previously worked with companies like CNN America as a news producer before she joined HCL Corporation. At the age of 27, she was designated the post of executive director and CEO.

She has also been the vice-chairperson of the board of HCL Technologies, and is a trustee of the Shiv Nadar Foundation.

As chairperson and driving force behind VidyaGyan, a leadership academy for the economically underprivileged, meritorious rural students of Uttar Pradesh, Roshni has been working towards nurturing future leaders from rural India.

Roshni, 38, is also passionate about wildlife conservation, which led her to establish The Habitats Trust in 2018. The foundation aims to work towards protecting India’s natural habitats and its indigenous species.