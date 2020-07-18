All About Roshni Nadar, India’s First Woman to Head Listed IT Firm
HCL Technologies on Friday, 17 July, announced that Roshni Nadar Malhotra, India’s wealthiest woman and the daughter of incumbent chairperson Shiv Nadar, has been appointed as the new chairperson of the company's board of directors with immediate effect. She has become the first woman to head a listed Indian IT company.
A regulatory filing said that Shiv Nadar would continue as the Managing Director of the $8.9 billion company with the designation of Chief Strategy Officer.
“The Board of Directors has appointed Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Non-Executive Director as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors and the Company, with effect from, 17 July 2020, in place of Shiv Nadar, who expressed his desire to step down from the position of chairman. Shiv Nadar would continue to be the Managing Director of the Company with the designation as the Chief Strategy Officer of the Company,” it said.
Here’s all you need to know about Roshni Nadar Malhotra:
Educational Background
Roshni was born and brought up in New Delhi, with her schooling done at Vasant Valley School. She pursued a degree in communication with radio/TV/film as speciality from Northwestern University in Illinois, US, an NDTV article mentioned.
She further went on to pursue her Master’s in Business Administration from Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University.
Professional Journey So Far
According to PTI, Roshni had previously worked with companies like CNN America as a news producer before she joined HCL Corporation. At the age of 27, she was designated the post of executive director and CEO.
She has also been the vice-chairperson of the board of HCL Technologies, and is a trustee of the Shiv Nadar Foundation.
As chairperson and driving force behind VidyaGyan, a leadership academy for the economically underprivileged, meritorious rural students of Uttar Pradesh, Roshni has been working towards nurturing future leaders from rural India.
Roshni, 38, is also passionate about wildlife conservation, which led her to establish The Habitats Trust in 2018. The foundation aims to work towards protecting India’s natural habitats and its indigenous species.
Her Achievements
She featured in ‘The World's 100 Most Powerful Women’ list compiled and released by Forbes in 2017, 2018, and 2019, consecutively.
As per the official website of HCL Technologies, she was recognised by Horasis, an internationally renowned think tank, as the Indian Business Leader of the Year 2019.
She is also an alumnus of the Forum of Young Global Leaders (YGL, 2014-19), an initiative of the World Economic Forum.
Married to vice-chairman and CEO of HCL Healthcare Shikhar Malhotra, Roshni has two sons — Armaan and Jahaan.
(With inputs from NDTV, PTI, Forbes)
