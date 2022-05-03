Aligarh Admin Sends Notice to Dharma Sabha Organisers Over Anti-Minority Remarks
The event was attended by Yati Narsinghanand and Kalicharan Maharaj, both of whom are out on bail.
The district administration of Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh has sent a show-cause notice to the organisers of the 'Sanatan Dharma Sabha' event on Sunday, 1 May, in which some of the speakers allegedly made objectionable references against a minority community, reported The Indian Express.
The event was organised at Aligarh's Ramlila Ground and saw the participation of Hindutva leader and Dasna temple priest Yati Narsinghanand as well as seer Kalicharan Maharaj, both of whom are out on bail in criminal cases for hate speeches.
What the Notice Sent by the Aligarh District Administration Says
The notice sent by the Aligarh district administration reads, "Permission was taken for food distribution and a ceremony for priests. It was brought to our notice that swords were brandished at the event despite a ban on carrying weapons. There are also reports that comments were made regarding a religious minority to incite sentiments."
The notice also states that action will be taken against the organisers if a satisfactory response is not received within 24 hours.
In a purported video of the Aligarh event, Kalicharan tells those in attendance that "Hindus have become a minority" in India, there is an "extreme situation" prevailing in the country, and that the community should be prepared for all circumstances.
Repeat Offenders Out on Bail
Kalicharan was arrested for his speech at a similar event in Raipur in December last year, where he allegedly abused Mahatma Gandhi and hailed Nathuram Godse for killing him.
Narsinghanand is out on bail in the Haridwar hate speech case.
One of the bail conditions imposed by the court required Narsinghanand to give an undertaking to the magistrate that he will not make any speech henceforth which contributes to hate in society or obstructs communal harmony, and that he will not attend any event which increases enmity between communities, or at which there are concerns that offences similar to those he was booked under could take place again.
Narsinghanand, however, has repeatedly been in violation of the bail conditions. His participation at the Hindu Mahapanchayat in Delhi's Burari on 3 April and at the Dharma Sabha in Aligarh on 1 May are two examples of the same.
