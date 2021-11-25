Akhilesh Yadav Meets AAP Leader Sanjay Singh, Calls It 'A Meeting for Change'
Just recently, Yadav had met with Rashtriya Lok Dal's Jayant Chaudhary.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav held a meeting in Lucknow on Wednesday, 24 November. Following which, Yadav tweeted, "A meeting, for change!"
Sanjay Singh also retweeted Yadav's tweet and wrote in Hindi, "A revolution against dictatorship, and of course, for progress and change!"
AAP went on to claim that they have entered into talks with the SP leader for a 'common platform against the BJP,' NDTV reported.
Just recently, Yadav had met with Rashtriya Lok Dal's Jayant Chaudhary and posted photographs of the same, insinuating an alliance with the regional party. The meetings come ahead of the the crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, slated for 2022.
While Yadav has maintained that it will not align with a larger party, Mamata Banerjee earlier in the day was quoted by ANI as saying that if Akhilesh Yadav or the SP need their help (in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls), "then we are ready to extend help."
Last week, Yadav, who had earlier stated that he would not be contesting in the upcoming UP Assembly elections, said that he will compete in the polls if the party asks him to.
"I want to see the BJP wiped out," the SP chief had further said.
UP Assembly elections, slated to be held in February-March 2022, will see parties contesting for 403 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which presently rules the state, had won the 2017 elections with an overwhelming majority of 312 seats.
The SP had won 47 seats and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 19, while the Congress had won only seven seats.
(With inputs from NDTV and ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.