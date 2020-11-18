Senior Congress Leader AK Antony Tests Positive for COVID-19

As per reports, AK Antony was in quarantine after his wife was found to be COVID-19 positive.

The 79-year-old Congress leader served as the Defence Minister during the Manmohan Singh-headed UPA governments. AK Antony, who is also the former Chief Minister of Kerala, is now serving his fifth term as Member of Parliament.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who had earlier tested positive for the coronavirus, tested negative on 17 November after his recovery. The state Minister for Finance Dr Thomas Isaac and Industries Minister EP Jayarajan had earlier tested positive as well.