Kasab Was to Die as ‘Samir Chaudhari’: Ex-Top Cop Rakesh Maria

The book reportedly reveals that Kasab had initially joined LeT for committing robberies and had ‘nothing to do with Jihad’. Kasab and his friend Muzaffar Lal Khan allegedly wanted to commit robberies to improve their financial status. They wanted to undergo training and get their hands on weapons for this.

After receiving three rounds of training, Kasab was reportedly given Rs 1,25,000 and a week-long holiday. Maria writes that Kasab gave the money to his family for his sister's wedding.