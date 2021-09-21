Air Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari To Be Next Chief of Air Staff

Chaudhari has held various command, staff, and instructional posts at various levels within the forces, a government statement observed.

He had taken charge as the vice chief of air staff on 1 July, and had succeeded former air marshal HS Arora, who superannuated on 30 June. Prior to this, Air Marshal Chaudhari had held the post of air officer commanding-in-chief of western air command.

In his capacity as air vice marshal, Chaudhari has also served as the deputy commandant of Air Force Academy, assistant chief of air staff operations (air defence) and assistant chief of air staff (personnel officers).